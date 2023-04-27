Zuckerman calls for judicial reform amid visit from ‘Just Majority’ tour

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s second in command is calling for judicial reform.

The “Just Majority” campaign tour, which seeks to reform the Supreme Court, stopped by the Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and other Progressive lawmakers say the U.S. Supreme Court’s credibility is in question. They say recent ethics questions and landmark rulings on abortion, guns and education have shaken the public’s trust in the high court.

They are pushing to expand the court from nine justices to 13, as well as to enact term limits and a code of ethics.

“One of the things that can be righted with an expansion of the court is some adjustments to our election laws, whether its gerrymandering campaign finance and so forth that would allow everyday people to have their voices more represented in the building,” said Zuckerman, P/D-Vermont.

The Just Majority tour will stop in more than a dozen other states, urging congressional leaders to enact reforms to the high court.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man crushed under lawnmower
Milton Police investigating fatal crash
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
A one-car crash shut down a busy portion of Spear Street in South Burlington Wednesday morning.
South Burlington driver crashes into utility pole

Latest News

Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault
UVM Health Network Housing
Apartments open for UVM Health Network workers
Waylon Kurts
Judge approves release of Vt. student accused of planning attack at college
SDF
Vermont offering new graduates $5K student loan incentive
SDF
Zuckerman calls for judicial reform amid visit from 'Just Majority' tour