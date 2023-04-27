Zuckerman calls for judicial reform amid visit from ‘Just Majority’ tour

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s second in command is calling for judicial reform.

The “Just Majority” campaign tour, which seeks to reform the Supreme Court, stopped by the Statehouse in Montpelier on Thursday.

Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and other Progressive lawmakers say the U.S. Supreme Court’s credibility is in question. They say recent ethics questions and landmark rulings on abortion, guns and education have shaken the public’s trust in the high court.

They are pushing to expand the court from nine justices to 13, as well as to enact term limits and a code of ethics.

“One of the things that can be righted with an expansion of the court is some adjustments to our election laws, whether its gerrymandering campaign finance and so forth that would allow everyday people to have their voices more represented in the building,” said Zuckerman, P/D-Vermont.

The Just Majority tour will stop in more than a dozen other states, urging congressional leaders to enact reforms to the high court.

