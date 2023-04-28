Accidental overdose deaths grow higher for 3rd year

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of accidental overdose deaths in Vermont grew for the third year in a row.

According to new data from the health department, reported opioid deaths increased by 10% last year compared to 2021, growing from 217 to 239. From 2020 to 2021 the increase was 37%.

Health officials say there’s also an uptick in cases involving multiple substances. They say fentanyl contributed to 93% of fatal overdoses. Muscle relaxant, gabapentin 13% and animal tranquilizer xylazine 28%.

If you or someone you know needs help -- visit VTHelplink.org for resources or call 802-565-Link.

Also call 911 in an emergency.

