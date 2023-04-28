Assemblyman Billy Jones proposes bill to make ‘swatting’ calls a crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After multiple north country schools received false threats of violence, terrifying students, families, and staff, New York Assemblyman Billy Jones introduces a new bill to make ‘swatting’ calls a crime.

‘Swatting’ is when someone makes a prank call to a school reporting there is an active shooter. Recently three north country schools were targeted. Those being, Plattsburgh High School, Franklin Academy in Malone, and Massena Central High School.

Jones says the bill will expand the definition of a false report by increasing the penalties for those mentioning a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.