Brookfield’s Floating Bridge open for the season

BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A sure sign of spring -- Brookfield’s Floating Bridge is open for the season.

VTrans Friday said the Route 65 bridge is now officially open. The 200-year-old crossing is closed every winter for safety.

The first bridge was made out of logs chained together back in 1820. It’s been redone over the years with the most recent renovation completed in 2015.

It’s one of the only floating bridges in the country, and the only one in the Northeast.

