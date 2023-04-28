Burlington to clamp down on after-hour park problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Noise and bad behavior late into the night at some Burlington parks has prompted the city to take action.

“The noise was just horrendous. It sounded like we were at a speedway somewhere,” said Caroline Canning, who lives in the Oakledge Park neighborhood and is among residents fed up with the incessant revving of engines and loud noises before dawn. “We just don’t know exactly what’s been going on during these hours when people are partying, arguing, racing cars.”

She says a gate that prevents vehicle access at night could be beneficial, and the City Council is expected to approve the idea at their meeting on Monday. The gate would be on a timer so people cannot access the park after dark, with the aim of cutting down on inappropriate behavior.

“I am just so excited to think that we’re going to have peaceful evenings, be able to open the windows and feel at ease knowing there’s nothing that shouldn’t be going on, going on in the park,” Canning said.

Oakledge used to have a gate but it was removed after a tragic accident in 1994 permanently injured a UVM gymnast. “It really has taken a while to get back to -- how do we have gates in the parks and have them safely,” said Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront director Cindi Wight.

The potential gate at Oakledge isn’t the only one the city hopes to have up this summer. For the second summer, park officials will also be closing the gate at Leddy Park. It’s a popular spot to watch sunsets but has the same issues as Oakledge. Wight says people will be able to exit the park after dark. “Some of the issues at Leddy that we get is people camping overnight. That’s one of the challenges at Leddy. There are the beach fires, which are just an ongoing challenge at Leddy,” she said.

For the second year, urban park rangers will also be patrolling for bad behavior. When it comes to excessively loud cars speeding in the city, City Councilor Joan Shannon, D-South, thinks the state needs to take action. “We don’t need to endorse people putting parts on their engine that make them louder just to serve an individual’s testosterone rush. It’s not something that serves the community in any way and they should be regulated, they should not be allowed,” she said.

The gate at Leddy will be operational in mid-May and the Oakledge gate is expected to be ready in mid-June.

Related Stories:

Locked gate aimed at reducing rowdiness, crime in Leddy Park

Burlington hires rangers to oversee parks

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.