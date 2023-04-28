Burlington expected to get new bike-share program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is expected to get a new bike share program in the coming months. It comes after the most recent attempt to operate a program shut down suddenly last summer, leaving locals and visitors to hoof it.

As spring is in full swing, crews are cleaning up the bike path, but Paul Montesanu, a visitor from Washington D.C., says he’s surprised to see the lack of a bike share program. “I would take advantage of it if I was here more often and looking to cruise around,” he said.

And Burlington residents we spoke to also said they would like to see access to bikes around the city. “I actually had a bike and the tires got stolen, so I think having access to bikes would actually be great,” said local resident Skye Civitella.

“I think it would be fun to rent with friends, especially in the summer when it gets a lot warmer,” added Alexandra Trego.

There have been two different bike share programs in the Burlington area in recent years. Bolt, the company that operated the Greenride e-bike share program, pulled the plug last summer. That leaves room for a new vendor, according to the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association.

“We have selected a preferred vendor at this moment. We’re working through details and we expect to release the operator, hopefully in a few weeks,” said CATMA’s Sandy Thibault. She says any new vendor will operate on program revenue and have no financial impact on the community. Initially, there will be a total of 200 bikes available to rent in Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski. The rental rates have not been announced.

“Really learned that we need to have more hubs, stations, and going into the neighborhoods and having the bikes be more accessible,” Thibault said.

But the hubs won’t be the only place to rent a bike. Skirack continues to offer rentals and says they have seen demand go up, with a different customer base than the bike share program.

“Having more people on bikes is ultimately what we want as a shop and what we need as a community,” said the store’s Josh Gauthier. “A lot of our customer base are people going to the waterfront, recreationally here for the weekend, the week, and aren’t using our bikes for what those bikes were used for.”

CATMA plans to announce the new bike share vendor soon and says they hope to see wheels on the road by late spring or early summer.

