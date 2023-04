Direct flights to Minneapolis from Burlington are back

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer service from the Burlington International Airport to Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport is back.

The Burlington Airport announced Thursday, Sun Country Airlines and Delta Airlines will fly non-stop on Monday’s, Thursday’s, Saturday’s, and Sunday’s.

The service restarts June 22nd for Sun Country and June 5th for Delta Airlines.

You can start buying your tickets now.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.