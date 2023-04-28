Gun buyback held in Plattsburgh

New York state leaders are trading cash for guns at an event in Plattsburgh.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saturday law enforcement will collect working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation at the Clinton County fairgrounds.

It’s part of an effort by the state attorney general to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers from harm. Anywhere from $500 to $25 will be paid out in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

