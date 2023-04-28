H.S. scores and highlights for Thursday, April 27th
Games from around the state
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Essex 8, Colchester 6
Lyndon 5, North Country 4
Mt. Anthony 2, Otter Valley 1
Woodstock 7, Rivendell 6
South Burlington 20, Mt. Abe 5
Brattleboro 15, Windsor 2
White River Valley 16, Mill River 4
Burr and Burton 10, Fair Haven 0
MSJ 16, West Rutland 7
CVU 8, Mt. Mansfield 5
Bellows Falls 10, Springfield 0
St. Johnsbury 5, Burlington 0
Milton 10, BFA-Fairfax 5
Blue Mountain 10, Thetford 0
Richford 14, Danville 4
SOFTBALL
Windsor 20, Brattleboro 19
Otter Valley 11, White River Valley 7
Lyndon 16, North Country 8
Burr and Burton 15, Fair Haven 3
Thetford 42, Peoples 1
Mill River 22, Twin Valley 8
Enosburg 3, Essex 0
Oxbow 15, Lake Region 7
BFA-Fairfax 11, Milton 9
Bellows Falls 20, Springfield 5
Hartford 20, U-32 2
