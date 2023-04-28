H.S. scores and highlights for Thursday, April 27th

Games from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BASEBALL

Essex 8, Colchester 6

Lyndon 5, North Country 4

Mt. Anthony 2, Otter Valley 1

Woodstock 7, Rivendell 6

South Burlington 20, Mt. Abe 5

Brattleboro 15, Windsor 2

White River Valley 16, Mill River 4

Burr and Burton 10, Fair Haven 0

MSJ 16, West Rutland 7

CVU 8, Mt. Mansfield 5

Bellows Falls 10, Springfield 0

St. Johnsbury 5, Burlington 0

Milton 10, BFA-Fairfax 5

Blue Mountain 10, Thetford 0

Richford 14, Danville 4

SOFTBALL

Windsor 20, Brattleboro 19

Otter Valley 11, White River Valley 7

Lyndon 16, North Country 8

Burr and Burton 15, Fair Haven 3

Thetford 42, Peoples 1

Mill River 22, Twin Valley 8

Enosburg 3, Essex 0

Oxbow 15, Lake Region 7

BFA-Fairfax 11, Milton 9

Bellows Falls 20, Springfield 5

Hartford 20, U-32 2

