Local student-entrepreneurs to pitch cricket-based snacks for $50K prize

By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local team of student entrepreneurs from SUNY Plattsburgh will be pitching their cricket-based snack food products as part of a national competition in Minnesota this weekend.

Organizers say the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge is similar to “Shark Tank,” where teams face off in front of judges. The students are among 25 teams to make it to the final. The winner will take home $50,000.

Darren Perron spoke with Vladamiere Perry, a member of the “Mitey Bites” team, and Laura Dunham, one of the contest’s organizers.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault

Latest News

MM
Vermont continues to fend off invasive beetle
MM
YOUNG SUGARMAKERS OFFER INTERPRETATION
MM
Scott to veto clean heat bill
MM
UVM panel addresses Indigenous sovereignty, 'race shifting'
MM
Vt. Senate approves gives nod to gun reforms