Local student-entrepreneurs to pitch cricket-based snacks for $50K prize

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local team of student entrepreneurs from SUNY Plattsburgh will be pitching their cricket-based snack food products as part of a national competition in Minnesota this weekend.

Organizers say the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge is similar to “Shark Tank,” where teams face off in front of judges. The students are among 25 teams to make it to the final. The winner will take home $50,000.

Darren Perron spoke with Vladamiere Perry, a member of the “Mitey Bites” team, and Laura Dunham, one of the contest’s organizers.

