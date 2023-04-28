Maple Festival kicks off in St. Albans

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The sweet scent of maple will fill the air in Franklin County as the 56th Maple Festival kicks off Friday in St. Albans.

Dozens of vendors will offer up maple creemees, doughnuts, cotton candy, and of course plenty of syrup. If you are stopping by be sure to visit our WCAX tent to meet some of your favorite reporters, anchors, and meteorologists.

The festival begins at 12 p.m. Friday and wraps up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

