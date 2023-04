BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pete with Potential is a chubby kitty named Pinky.

Pinky is a 5-year-old, 14 lbs. cat with a lot of love to give. He does have a special prescription diet and medication to keep his kidneys and bladder in check.

Find out more about adopting Pinky and other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

