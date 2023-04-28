Police arrest man wanted for Delaware murder after traffic stop

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic stop in Vermont leads to the arrest of a man wanted on a murder charge in Delaware.

Vermont State Police say 20-year-old Trent Reilly Ingalls of Brandon Vt. was pulled over just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in Leicester near the intersection of US Route 7 & Fern Lake Road.

Over the course of the traffic stop police say they learned that Ingalls had a warrant for his arrest out of Delaware. State Police in Delaware say Ingalls is wanted on two charges including first-degree murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

He’s being held at Northwest Correctional Facility while he waits to be transported to Delaware.

