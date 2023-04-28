Police ID suspects in North Avenue drug raid

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have identified the two people arrested following a raid in Burlington’s New North End late Thursday.

The Burlington Police say they arrested Cody Blackmer, 33, of Burlington and Amanda Krause, 42, of Essex Junction, following a raid at the North Avenue Cooperative mobile home park around 6:20 p.m. They say they also seized drug evidence along with multiple guns, one of which was stolen.

They say Blackmer was taken into custody for selling fentanyl and an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a prior charge of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent. He is being held without bail. They say Krause also had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for prior charges of identity theft, false pretenses, and aiding in the commission of a burglary.

