Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes
Athens family victim of AI voice scam
Family targeted by AI scam using loved one’s voice
A man was injured when a bomb went off in Weare, New Hampshire, on Thursday.
Man describes being hurt by bomb
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure