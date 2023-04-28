Sen. Hassan visits green manufacturing plant

CHARLESTON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan will be in our region Friday, touring a local manufacturing company. Hassan plans to visit GreenSource Fabrication in Charlestown on the New Hampshire/Vermont border.

GreenSource manufactures environmentally friendly printed circuit boards for electronic devices. During her tour with company leaders, Senator Hassan’s team said she will see their facilities and discuss how legislation she has worked to pass into law will support their work by boosting domestic manufacturing.

