Sen. Sanders joins Scoopers United in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Employees at Vermont’s iconic ice cream shop may be scooping up more than a cup of Cherry Garcia Friday.

Workers at the Ben and Jerry’s in Burlington took their union campaign public last week asking the company to sign a code of corporate conduct for union elections. Now the group is known as Scoopers United will be joined by Senator Bernie Sanders to announce major developments in their effort to unionize.

Employees at the company’s Church Street store have said that they want fair compensation for dealing with the opioid epidemic.

