Trout stocking returns to Goshen Dam

File Photo
File Photo(Public Domain)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of dam repair, fish are returning to Sugar Hill Reservoir in Addison County.

The area, also known as Goshen Dam, is a popular fishing spot but for the last two years, the area was almost entirely drained for safety work. As a result, Vermont Fish and Wildlife didn’t stock the reservoir with trout, but now that water is back up to near-normal levels, the agency will start again.

Goshen Dam road is still closed for the spring season but once the road conditions get better, wildlife leaders will reopen the road.

