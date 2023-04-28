Trout stocking returns to Goshen Dam

GOSHEN, Vt. (WCAX) - After years of dam repair, fish are returning to Sugar Hill Reservoir in Addison County.

The area, also known as Goshen Dam, is a popular fishing spot but for the last two years, the area was almost entirely drained for safety work. As a result, Vermont Fish and Wildlife didn’t stock the reservoir with trout, but now that water is back up to near-normal levels, the agency will start again.

Goshen Dam road is still closed for the spring season but once the road conditions get better, wildlife leaders will reopen the road.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.