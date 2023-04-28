USDA shortening maple producer survey to improve participation

(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - USDA surveys are going out this week to Vermont maple producers to collect data on production.

And for the first time, the survey is collecting information about whether the operation is certified organic. USDA officials say maple sugarers will also be happy to note that this year’s survey is about half the length as previous ones in an attempt to improve the response rate. They say the data helps them determine how strong the maple industry is.

“When you see how much is being produced -- or the lack thereof -- it gives the industry or people who are concerned with the maple industry an opportunity to really view the health of the maple syrup industry. Does it need assistance as far as governmental assistance in that regard. Will the production have an impact on exports -- because we export maple from the U.S. as well? So, once you have those numbers, you’re able to make some very solid decisions for those that are impacted by this industry,” said the USDA’s King Whetstone.

It’s too early for them to say what kind of production might have happened this spring.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault

Latest News

Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
Police ID suspects in North Avenue drug raid
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to veto clean heat bill
File photo
Brookfield’s Floating Bridge open for the season
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/File
NY judges will get more power in setting bail, governor says