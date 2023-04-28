USDA shortening maple producer survey to improve participation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - USDA surveys are going out this week to Vermont maple producers to collect data on production.

And for the first time, the survey is collecting information about whether the operation is certified organic. USDA officials say maple sugarers will also be happy to note that this year’s survey is about half the length as previous ones in an attempt to improve the response rate. They say the data helps them determine how strong the maple industry is.

“When you see how much is being produced -- or the lack thereof -- it gives the industry or people who are concerned with the maple industry an opportunity to really view the health of the maple syrup industry. Does it need assistance as far as governmental assistance in that regard. Will the production have an impact on exports -- because we export maple from the U.S. as well? So, once you have those numbers, you’re able to make some very solid decisions for those that are impacted by this industry,” said the USDA’s King Whetstone.

It’s too early for them to say what kind of production might have happened this spring.

