UVM panel addresses Indigenous sovereignty, ‘race shifting’

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People gathered at the University of Vermont Friday to discuss the concept of “race shifting” or playing “pretendian.” It’s an issue that scholars say has negative effects on Indigenous communities and something that Vermont’s state-recognized tribes have been accused of taking part in.

People filled the Davis Center at UVM for the discussion on “race-shifting.” Three indigenous scholars from Canada spoke at the event, detailing the harm that falsely laying claim to a culture can have.

“They not only appropriate resources that are meant for actual native people, but they grab the mic. They tell stories on our behalf, often have a very misinformed historical foundation. So, it really it’s not only a disservice to us in terms of appropriating from us, but it’s a disservice to the broader public in terms of conveying these inaccurate representations of who we are and what our history is,” said Kim Tallbear, a professor at the University of Alberta.

The panel did not specifically point the finger at Vermont’s Native American groups, including the Abenaki. But some in attendance say the state-recognized tribes and the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs are perpetrators of cultural appropriation.

“I recently have retired from the Commission on Native American Affairs. The commission is staffed with, in my estimation, a whole room full of white men pretending to be native,” said Beverly Littlethunder, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Members of the Odanak First Nation in Quebec have previously made similar claims against the Vermont tribes, saying that many have been unable to prove they are truly Indigenous and that the state should reconsider the official recognition of them.

“Some people might have grown up with their grandmother and their mother telling them who they were. The point now is, now we need to research those stories to see whether they were really true,” said Odanak First Nation Chief Rick O’Bomsawin.

No Vermont tribes have yet to be recognized by the federal government. Governor Phil Scott last week said he was aware of the state recognition concerns. “If the Odanak contacted the Legislature and the Legislature wants to meet and have some sort of meeting, I will consider that an invitation. But at this point in time, it’s just not a high priority for me,” he said.

Members of Vermont tribes say the claims of cultural appropriation aren’t true and are instead an attempt to silence Indigenous voices in the state. “It can happen, and it does happen. Certainly, I don’t think that applies here at all. I think the case can be made that most of the accusations that are being made are false,” said VCNAA Chair Richard Holschuh.

“We know who we are. We’ve been here a long time and we’re not going anywhere. And to have somebody say that they’re going to talk to the governor… We fought for 40 years to get recognition in the state of Vermont. To have our own people come and just try to disgrace who we are -- It’s wrong, It’s just wrong,” said Brenda Gagne, coordinator at the Abenaki Circle of Courage program.

Both the Canadian Odanak and the Abenaki tribes in Vermont say they hope to be able to meet and find a path toward reconciliation.

