Vermont continues to fend off invasive beetle

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Arbor Day is a holiday that celebrates nature and typically involves the planting of trees. Here in Vermont, we are blessed with over 4.5 million acres of forests, and to keep them healthy, forest managers continue to try and stay ahead of an invasive beetle that threatens ash trees.

The emerald ash borer is putting a chokehold on ash trees across the Green Mountain State and has now been officially confirmed everywhere except Essex County.

“Already in 2023 we have picked it up in four towns,” said Josh Halman with the Vermont Department of Forest Parks and Recreation, which is leading the charge to mitigate EAB. He says in some respects, Vermont has been lucky because of education efforts. “To know what to look for so that you don’t have hazardous conditions develop.”

Stopping the spread means not moving wood from its original area. The state has also launched a few bio-sites across the state, introducing a parasitoid that zero’s in on the beetle and kills it. “it won’t completely eradicate the emerald ash borer but they can at least create a population that can make sure that the next crop of ash trees growing up can have a fighting chance surviving in Vermont,” Halman said.

EAB is one of a handful of invasives threatening Vermont’s trees. Other threats include forest fragmentation and climate change. But despite the pressures, experts say Vermont is still forest strong. “Our forests are doing great. We are really lucky in the state of Vermont,” said Ali Kosiba with the UVM Extension. She says more than 75% of the state remains covered in trees. “All of us people that own land have a role to play in the health of our forests.” She says forests should be diverse in tree and plant species, offers different age classes of trees, and retain some dead wood to benefit the forest and animals, and that recreation, forest products, and tourism can also have immense value.

“The more people can continue to be educated and know what to look for in their woods, and spread that message to their neighbors, too,” Added Halman.

Over 80% of forested land in the is privately owned, meaning the future health of the forests will remain in Vermonter’s hands.

BURLINGTON TREE PLANTING STRATEGY SEEKS TO MINIMIZE EAB IMPACTS

The city of Burlington is planting lots of trees throughout the city this spring as part of an EAB strategy.

The city has marked places that are open and could benefit from more trees, including Plattsburgh Avenue in the New North End

“One, we want to grow the canopy for the city. Two, we know the emerald ash borer is coming, so when that hits we want to make sure we’ve got a really strong canopy in place so when we are taking those trees down, it doesn’t decimate the neighborhoods as much,” said Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront director Cindi Wight.

The parks department plans to plant 238 trees in the Queen City.

