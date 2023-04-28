Vt. education panel provided sex ed advice on gender

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes may be coming to how Vermont students learn about sex education, and the state’s largest school district is in the vanguard. The Essex Westford School District recently adopted new terms in their curriculum when teaching about sex and puberty. But the change isn’t sitting well with everyone.

In a letter sent to parents of fifth graders on April 20, leadership at the Founders Memorial School in the Essex Westford School District told families about changes coming to the upcoming unit on reproductive health. Teachers will use “person-first” language in classes around sex and puberty, saying “person who produces sperm” instead of boy or male and “person who produces eggs” instead of girl or female.

“Talking about what’s best educational practice, what our recommendations about how to treat these subjects sensitively in ways that are welcoming to all students,” explained Ted Fisher with the Vermont Agency of Education.

He says the Sexual Health Education Stakeholders group came together in 2021 over questions from lawmakers about how sex ed is taught. Local school districts set their curriculums in accordance with state standards. The group -- which includes AOE staff, state health officials, teachers, and advocacy groups like Outright Vermont -- is aimed to advise local curriculums. None of their suggestions are mandatory. No parent groups took part in drafting the content.

Amanda Rohdenburg with Outright Vermont says that identity does not dictate behavior and that LGBTQ youth experience unexpected pregnancies at higher rates. “The information they are getting about pregnancy prevention or the mechanics of pregnancy doesn’t speak to their lived experiences. So, they either tune out or discount the information as not being applicable to them, and they find themselves at risk for these unintended consequences,” she said.

But not everyone sees it that way. “It almost turns biology into a farce,” said Erika Sanzi with the national group Parents Defending Education. “This isn’t kids having questions, this is schools deciding that topics of sexual identity are so important that they need to put them in front of other people’s children at a young age.”

The debate is highlighting how different generations grapple with questions surrounding gender identity and sexual orientation but AOE’s Fisher says the suggestions are focused on the well-being of kids. “Our goal is to be focused on the students and what they need, and that our education and practice in Vermont schools is welcoming and inclusive of all students,” he said.

