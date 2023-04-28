Vt. Senate gives nod to gun reforms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Friday gave preliminary approval to a gun reform bill that could face another veto from the governor.

The measure would create a 72-hour waiting period, expand the state’s red flag laws, and require safe storage statewide. It’s aimed at curbing Vermont’s suicide rate, especially among kids. State data shows about 90% of suicides in the state happen with firearms.

Opponents of the bill say they are concerned about a lack of Vermont-specific data on how many suicides happen in the 72-hour window after an individual purchased a firearm.

After a final vote next week, the bill will go to Governor Phil Scott, who vetoed a similar bill in 2019 that contained a 24-hour waiting period.

“We adopted the 24-hour waiting period to make it more palatable to the governor. So, bad on us. We are fixing the problem now by going with the standard that all of the evidence suggests is the most effective, and that is 72 hours,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

If enacted, the measure could also face constitutional challenges in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision last year.

