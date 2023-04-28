Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the beautiful day on Friday, as we have an extended period of cloudy, wet weather on the way.

A slow-moving low pressure system will bring increasing clouds tonight, with showers moving in on Saturday. Showers are likely during the day, with cooler highs in the 50s. A few spots north may reach 60 degrees. A second, stronger low will develop and approach the region on Sunday. Showers will continue, along with breezy conditions. A few gusts to 50 mph aren’t out of the question Sunday evening, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Sunday night, a steady, heavier rain will move in, and continue into Monday morning before tapering to afternoon showers. Expected rainfall by Monday afternoon will be 1 to 2 inches, but flooding isn’t expected at this point. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Cloudy skies, showers, and cool temperatures will continue right into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows near 40 degrees. We’ll finally see a few breaks of sun by Thursday, though a few showers are still possible. Friday is looking better, though, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

