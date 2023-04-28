BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! All this week, it has been a bit unsettled and, despite lots of sunny periods, we have also been dodging scattered showers. But there will be no shower-dodging today. It is going to be delightfully sunny & warmer.

Some high, thin clouds will start to come in from the SW later in the afternoon, and overnight they will thicken up.

The weekend will start with just a ray or two of sunshine early in the day in our northern areas. But it will quickly cloud up as a frontal system moves in. A swath of rain will move into our southern areas mid-morning and continue northward throughout the afternoon. It will be cooler again, and the wind will begin to pick up out of the SE.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but mostly cloudy. But there will be a few scattered, on-and-off showers throughout the day. It will be windy out of the SE with some gusts approaching 50 mph along the western-facing sloped of the Green Mountains.

Then a stronger frontal system will come in late Sunday with steady, heavy rain. It will be pouring rain through Sunday night into early Monday before it tapers off later on Monday.

We will be headed into another one of those cool, showery, unsettled weather patterns for the middle of the week as a broad, upper-level, low pressure system sets up camp right over the northeast.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track the fine details of all this active weather, and we will be coming you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

