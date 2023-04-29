Construction crews break ground on Margaret Street Project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction crews in the North Country have a busy summer ahead after braking ground on the Margaret Street project this week.

Crews started digging on the South end of margaret street to replace aging water and sewer infrastructure under the road. The more than $12 million project aims to also make one of Plattsburgh’s busiest streets more pedestrian and biker friendly.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says construction will disrupt traffic. However, he says while the work is long overdue, the city is also working with businesses to minimize the impacts. “Right now its just logistical coordination with traffic rerouting and working right in front of a business,” says Mayor Rosenquest.

He also says downtown parking in city garages and on street parking will still be available, but spots will be limited in active construction areas. The city hopes to have the project complete by the end of the year.

