Dartmouth football remaining focused in spring ball

Head coach Buddy Teevens remains away from the team following a bicycle accident in March
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H.. (WCAX) - As spring practice enters the home stretch for Dartmouth Football, the Big Green wraps up this portion of the offseason without head coach Buddy Teevens roaming the sidelines, as he remains away from the program following a bicycle accident back in March.

In his place is acting head coach Sammy McCorkle, who has been a member of Teevens’ staff since his first season back in Hanover in 2005, and has been the team’s associate head coach since the start of the 2014 season.

On the field, Dartmouth is hoping to bounce back from last year’s 3-7 mark, after dropping three of their first four games, two of which went into a combined three overtime periods, and the third was just a field goal loss. They’ve spent time this spring focusing on situational execution and getting back to the standard of Dartmouth football, a standard set by the culture Teevens and his staff helped build, that’s still present as he recovers away from the team.

“We’re all like Coach T. You’re not going to find a tougher man,” McCorkle said. “We know he wants us to continue to push forward, and we’re going to have that same mindset. We’re going to be tough just like Coach T, keep getting better, and keep going forward.”

“It’s really just about trying to set that example for the younger guys,” senior quarterback Nick Howard said. “Coach T always had a phrase: ‘adjust and improvise.’ No matter what gets thrown at us, what we have to pick up on the fly, just ready to go. Don’t let it bother you, don’t let it distract you, just keep hammering away and getting better.”

LaMothe and the bats lead Wolves to 14-0 win
LaMothe and the bats lead Wolves to 14-0 win
Yaniv Bazini to sign with Vermont Green
Yaniv Bazini to sign with Vermont Green