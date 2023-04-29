Man found shot outside of Burlington business

Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church and Main Street in front of Manhattan’s at around 11:45 a.m.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was shot in downtown Burlington just before noon Saturday.

Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church and Main Street in front of Manhattan’s at around 11:45 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man in is 40′s had been shot in the chest.

Police say they believe the shooting happened in an apartment near where the victim was found.

The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.

Officers say the investigation into the incident is still in the early stages and there’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

This is the second shooting incident the Burlington Police Department has recorded in 2023.

