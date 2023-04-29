Tesla dealership plans get green light by South Burlington City Council

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Tesla dealership is coming to the city of South Burlington, and the city expects work to begin at the old Hannaford’s on Shelburne Road before summer.

The company received the green light on their site plan and zoning permit from the South Burlington city council. This will be the first Tesla facility coming to the green mountain state. City planning and zoning director Paul Conner says the re-usage of an existing building is always a plus, but the city is also excited about added green technology to the area.

“This is really consistent with the city and states climate action plan, in supporting more businesses that are bringing green industry to the area.” says Conner. The city says the fire department is in the process of approving their electrical and building codes. The expectation is that work will begin by the end of spring, with an opening goal in the late summer or early fall.

