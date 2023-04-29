Vermont DOC and Vt. State Employees reach agreement to resolve staffing shortage

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Corrections Department and the union representing Vermont State Employees have agreed to expand DOC’s initiative to resolve the statewide staffing crisis in our prisons.

The amended Stability and Sustainability Plan increases pay for security staff and senior officers and adds retention and recruitment bonuses. It will continue the schedule of 12-hour shifts for 7 of 14 days in a pay period.

Since the original plan took effect last July DOC reports:

- The security staff vacancy rate decreased from 30% to 23%.

- 130 new corrections officers graduated from the academy.

- The new employee retention rate hit 80%.

- Survey shows staff satisfaction has improved.

The new agreement immediately goes into effect March 26th and will end June 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident
Critics continue to question the affordability of heat pumps as well as their ability to stand...
HVAC installers, homeowners say heat pumps no panacea for Vermont’s coldest days
Will Novak from Phoenix accidentally got an email invite for an east coast bachelor party meant...
Viral story about Phoenix man’s mistaken bachelor party invite to be made into movie
Wilson Reich pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
Norwich University student charged with sexual assault

Latest News

mm
WCAX bids fond farewell to longtime engineer
mm
Vt. education panel provided sex ed advice on gender
MM
Vermont continues to fend off invasive beetle
MM
YOUNG SUGARMAKERS OFFER INTERPRETATION