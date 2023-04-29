Vermont DOC and Vt. State Employees reach agreement to resolve staffing shortage

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Corrections Department and the union representing Vermont State Employees have agreed to expand DOC’s initiative to resolve the statewide staffing crisis in our prisons.

The amended Stability and Sustainability Plan increases pay for security staff and senior officers and adds retention and recruitment bonuses. It will continue the schedule of 12-hour shifts for 7 of 14 days in a pay period.

Since the original plan took effect last July DOC reports:

- The security staff vacancy rate decreased from 30% to 23%.

- 130 new corrections officers graduated from the academy.

- The new employee retention rate hit 80%.

- Survey shows staff satisfaction has improved.

The new agreement immediately goes into effect March 26th and will end June 2024.

