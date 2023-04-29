Vt. State Police investigates alleged arson in Williamstown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after they say a man purposefully set fire to a home in Williamstown.

Police were called to a home on Business Center Road in Williamstown just before 8:00 p.m. Friday night after a report of someone smashing windows and lighting a fire. When police arrived, they were told that the suspect, 41 year old Bradley Perkins, was in a nearby parking lot. troopers ultimately arrested Perkins and charged him with first degree arson, and violating an abuse prevention order. He was held without bail, and will be in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
File image
Police arrest Brandon man wanted for Delaware murder
Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
Police ID suspects in North Avenue drug raid
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to veto clean heat bill
Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident

Latest News

gyj
What To Do: Saturday, April 29th
cfgh
Vt. State Police investigates alleged arson in Williamstown
Tesla
Tesla dealership plans get green light by South Burlington City Council
M
Tesla dealership plans to get green light by South Burlington City Council