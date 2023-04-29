Vt. State Police investigates alleged arson in Williamstown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating after they say a man purposefully set fire to a home in Williamstown.

Police were called to a home on Business Center Road in Williamstown just before 8:00 p.m. Friday night after a report of someone smashing windows and lighting a fire. When police arrived, they were told that the suspect, 41 year old Bradley Perkins, was in a nearby parking lot. troopers ultimately arrested Perkins and charged him with first degree arson, and violating an abuse prevention order. He was held without bail, and will be in court on Monday.

