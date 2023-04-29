What To Do: Saturday, April 29th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Saturday.

Calling all craft lovers! The Hartland Public Library is hosting a Craft Swap from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00m p.m. today. Rather than throwing perfectly good supplies in the garbage, you can trade with other crafters in the community who may have a use for them, and maybe find some new crafting supplies for your own use. Everyone is invited to take whatever they find useful at no cost, but it is B.Y.O.B., bring your own bags!

Head over to the Greater Burlington YMCA from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. today for Kids Fest! There will be tons of fun activities and games for your kids to enjoy, as well as free bike helmets and t-shirts. Take part in family fitness, yoga, and dance classes and enjoy food provided by Harmony’s Kitchen, People’s Kitchen, and more. Everyone is welcome to attend this free event.

The Dorothy Alling Memorial Library in Williston is hosting a Meet the Mammals event from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. today. There will be a presentation from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, and two mystery animal visitors will be there! Learn about them and the many other mammals that reside in our state. This is a free event and everyone is welcome.

Rock Point Commons in Burlington is hosting a Nature Celebration from 10:00 a.m. to 2;00 p.m. today. Explore the spring wildflowers and spectacular trails along the cliffs of Lake Champlain. There will be multiple guided informational walks, as well as free pizza and s’mores. Those who did not travel by car will be entered into a raffle for free maple syrup. This event is free to attend.

It’s Independent Bookstore Day in Vermont, and independent bookstores across the state are celebrating. The Upper Valley Indie Bookstore Crawl will be back, featuring a prize drawing for those who visit all participating bookstores in one day. Many bookstores will be celebrating with fun activities and celebratory goodies to be handed out. It is free to visit any participating bookstore.

Attention all plant lovers! The Kilton Library in West Lebanon is hosting a House Plant Swap from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. You can check out all of the plants, meet other plant enthusiasts in the community, and exchange tips and tricks on plant growing. If you don’t have any plants to swap, you are still welcome to come and check them out. It is completely free to attend for those with or without plants.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.