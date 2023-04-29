Yaniv Bazini to sign with Vermont Green

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Catamount is spending his summer in Burlington.

UVM men’s soccer forward Yaniv Bazini will sign with Vermont Green, the club tweeted out on Friday afternoon, becoming the third Catamount to sign with the 2023 squad.

Yaniv Bazini joins the Green! 😼🤝🏔️



The forward becomes the latest from the Rank 4 @UVMmsoccer program to stay at Virtue Field for the summer. Bazini tallied 5 goals & 3 assists for the Rank 4 Catamounts in their historic ‘22 season.



Pending league & federation approval. pic.twitter.com/LC7HHPd1Cv — Vermont Green FC (@VermontGreenFC) April 28, 2023

After transferring from NC State after two seasons, Bazini scored five goals and chipped in three assists for a total of 13 points, all good for third-best marks on the UVM team in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.