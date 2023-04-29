Yaniv Bazini to sign with Vermont Green
Scored five goals for UVM in 2022
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Catamount is spending his summer in Burlington.
UVM men’s soccer forward Yaniv Bazini will sign with Vermont Green, the club tweeted out on Friday afternoon, becoming the third Catamount to sign with the 2023 squad.
After transferring from NC State after two seasons, Bazini scored five goals and chipped in three assists for a total of 13 points, all good for third-best marks on the UVM team in 2022.
