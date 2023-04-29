BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue Sunday. Just a few showers are expected during the morning, but they will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening. It will be breezy, though a few isolated gusts over 40 mph are possible. Highs will be in the 50s. Heavier rain will arrive overnight, and continue into Monday morning before tapering to showers during the day. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible during that time, but even more is possible in New Hampshire, where some flooding may occur. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts.

A good chunk of the week will feature the pesky low and more clouds and showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be cloudy and cool, with showers both days. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, with lows around 40 degrees. We could finally see a bit of sun on Thursday, but showers are still expected. It will continue to be on the chilly side, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The low will slowly but surely lose its grip late in the week, with partly sunny skies expected Friday and Saturday. Even so, a few stray showers cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday, but will reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.