Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the beautiful day on Friday, as we have an extended period of cloudy, wet weather on the way.

A slow-moving low pressure system will bring showers today. Showers are most likely during the afternoon, with cooler highs in the 50s. A few spots north may reach 60 degrees. A second, stronger low will develop and approach the region on Sunday. Showers will continue, along with breezy conditions. A few gusts to 50 mph aren’t out of the question Sunday evening, so stay tuned for the latest updates.

Sunday night, a steady, heavier rain will move in, and continue into Monday morning before tapering to afternoon showers. Expected rainfall by Monday afternoon will be 1 to 2 inches, but flooding isn’t expected at this point. We’ll keep you updated if anything changes.

Cloudy skies, showers, and cool temperatures will continue right into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s, with lows near 40 degrees. We’ll finally see a few breaks of sun by Thursday, though a few showers are still possible. Friday is looking better, though, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
2 arrested in North Avenue raid
File image
Police arrest Brandon man wanted for Delaware murder
Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
Police ID suspects in North Avenue drug raid
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to veto clean heat bill
Alan Bjerke-File photo
Burlington man charged with stalking following AirTag incident

Latest News

WCAX Weather
Late night weather forecast
mm
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast