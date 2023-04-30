Bice race participant killed in Burke Saturday

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they were notified around 9:20a.m. Saturday morning, that there had been a collision between a pick-up truck and bicyclist. Police say it happened near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road in the Town of Burke.

The investigation is still ongoing, but it appears the bicyclist, Richard Wantall, age 54, of Marblehead, MA was participating in a local bicycle race, when he crossed into the northbound side of Brook Road into the path of an oncoming truck, operated by Alex Goss, of East Haven, VT. Police say the bicycle collided with the front of the truck.

Wantall was taken by ambulance from the scene, but later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Vt. State Police say at this time, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, but would like anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.