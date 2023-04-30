Carrera sets record, UVM cruises on senior day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On a day celebrating its senior class, graduate student Carolyn Carrera set a program and conference record with her 56th caused turnover of the season as the Cats cruised to a 13-5 win over UMass Lowell.

“We’ve made history since the day we came here all together,” Carrera said. “It’s a great day to celebrate that, celebrate all we’ve done, and then start us off on our next journey to our next championship.”

“I absolutely love these people. We came in here with a goal to turn the community and the whole program around,” senior Ava Vasile said. “I think we’ve accomplished that and I’m just excited to see what Cat lax will be in a few years.”

