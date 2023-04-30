Jay Peak energy project aims to cut propane use

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A major energy project coming to jay peak set to slash the resorts propane consumption by about 60% annually.

The resort will be installing an electric boiler accompanied with software set to track propane costs vs electric costs. When the price of electricity is cheaper, Hotel Jay and the waterpark will run solely on electricity.

Vermont Electric Co-op is in charge of hooking up the system in once it arrives. They say it will be good for the excess renewable generation in the region, and if successful, could create a blueprint for other large customers.

“We’ve been a very active partner since the idea first came along, we see tremendous opportunity for carbon reduction savings as well as cost savings for this member as well as other large businesses down the line,” Andrea Cohen at Vermont Electric Co-op said.

The boiler is set to be delivered within the next couple of weeks, and will require about a month to hook up.

Jay Peak Resort says they expect the system to be operational by summer.

