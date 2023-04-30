Vermont animal shelters brace for “kitten season”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont animal shelters are asking for help as the annual “kitten season” approaches.

They’re sharing information about what you should do and what to avoid if you encounter any cats outside. As the weather warms, cats go into heat, and just a few months later they begin giving birth to litters of kittens. When this happens, many shelters become overwhelmed; because unlike other animals, cats can keep on reproducing right up until the weather gets cold again. In many regions, kitten season can last from spring until early winter.

“Typically, we do see an influx of kittens being born starting in probably April, maybe late March through October or November,” says Homeward Bound Executive Director Jessica Danyow, “cats are effective reproducers one adult female cat can have up to 12 kittens in a year. Her own kittens can have kittens at four months of age. So, it’s very easy to see how this this relatively small number of cats could explode.”

Shelter staff say if you find a litter of kittens outside, it’s best to leave them alone because it’s likely the mother cat is nearby. They say if you really want to help, you can try keeping an eye out for any health issues and provide the cats with food and water. They also say a home is a better option than a shelter, so signing up to foster can help keep the cats safe and the shelters from becoming over-crowded.

