Vermonters celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - April 29th is National Independent Bookstore Day, and locally owned stores all over Vermont were excited to open their doors.

The day was created in 2013 to promote, celebrate, and highlight the value of your community’s bookstore. Local tore owners say it’s a time to connect with new people and residents. Customers say independent bookstores allow them to connect with different kinds of reading material and authors than they would at a big box book store.

“We started using this bookstore when we would come to the Inn on Shelburne Farms. We just fell in love with it. I one of Elizabeth’s loyal customers. When we were back in New York, sequestered like everyone else. I ordered books from here, because I just think that independent bookstores are really, really important,” said Arnie Tannen of Shelburne.

“I’ve heard recently that Barns and Nobles are taking a lot of books off the shelfs. I feel like that’s the opposite with independent bookstores. They’re putting local authors on the shelfs. Smaller authors on the shelfs, and really hand selling books,” said Children’s book author Lindsey Stoddard.

Independent Bookstore Day is celebrated in stores across the country.

