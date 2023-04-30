Vt. State Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Fairlee man is being held without bail this morning following a stabbing.

Police say it happened at a home off of route 5 south in Fairlee just before 9:00 p.m. last night. Several 911 calls stated there was an active fight and one of the people involved had been stabbed with a knife.

When police arrived, they determined 44 year old Anthony Saucer stabbed the victim during that fight. He was held without bail and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow.

