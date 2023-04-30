Vt. State Police search for missing 9-year-old

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and several other agencies have begun a search for a missing 9-year-old.

Police say Brenna King was last seen on Friday night at 11:00 p.m. at a friends house on Kinsley Road in Fletcher.

The report came in to police early Saturday morning.

King was last seen wearing white socks, leggings with flowers, and an unknown top.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

