Vt. State Police search for missing 9-year-old

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police and several other agencies have begun a search for a missing 9-year-old.

Police say Brenna King was last seen on Friday night at 11:00 p.m. at a friends house on Kinsley Road in Fletcher.

The report came in to police early Saturday morning.

King was last seen wearing white socks, leggings with flowers, and an unknown top.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington police say they began receiving reports of an injured man at the corner of Church...
Man found shot outside of Burlington business
File photo
Vt. Senate gives nod to gun reforms
Two people were arrested as part of a raid Thursday Morning in Burlington's New North End.
Police ID suspects in North Avenue drug raid
Channel 3 is bidding a fond farewell and thank you to long-time chief engineer Tim Thayer.
WCAX bids fond farewell to Tim Thayer
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott to veto clean heat bill

Latest News

Helping Hands Humane Society said they take in around 6,000 animals every year, most unplanned...
Vermont animal shelters brace for “kitten season”
DG
Vermont animal shelters brace for “kitten season”
SF
What To Do: Sunday, April 30
File Graphic
Vt. State Police arrest Fairlee man accused in Saturday night stabbing
sd
Fairlee man accused of stabbing is arrested and held without bail