What To Do: Sunday, April 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

Today is the last day of the Vermont Maple Festival in St. Albans! You have from 10:00 a.m. to 4;00 p.m. to get in on all the maple fun. There will be plenty of local maple producers to shop from selling a variety of different maple products. There will also be all sorts of entertainment from kiddie rides to antique and craft shows to the maple festival parade! It is completely free to attend the festival.

It’s also the last day to check out the Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo at the Champlain Valley Expo. This event is going on from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today. Check out the exhibits and space-age entertainment from over 100 vendors, cosplayers, authors, game designers and more. They encourage everyone to come dressed as your favorite sci-fi or fantasy character. The Expo is a family-friendly event for all ages. Adult tickets cost $20, kids ages 6-12 cost $5, and kids 6 and under go free.

The Legacy Paintball & Airsoft Park is putting on an Open Airsoft afternoon from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. today. It’s bring your own bb’s, and they do specify that it is biodegradable only and no greater than .32 grams. Registration and warm-up takes place in the first 30 minutes. This event has a $20 entry fee, and if you want to use their rental bb guns, that will be an additional $20.

Head over to the Mount Independence State Historic Site for a guided Wildflower Walk from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Horticulturist and nursery professional Amy Olmsted will lead you through the trails of the mountain in search of new wildflower growth. You will learn about the local flora along the way, and learn to identify them on your own. They encourage anyone who is interested to dress warm for the weather and be prepared for a decent hike. This event is $8 for adults, $1 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 6 and under.

Judy Collins will be performing at the Flynn Theater at 8:00 p.m. this evening. The Grammy-winning artist will be singing songs from her newest album titled Spellbound. Collins is famous for her traditional and contemporary folk songs. This album is the first of her discography to be solely written by her. The tickets for this concert start at $34.

