Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will be heavy at times tonight into Monday morning, especially in New Hampshire. The rain will taper to scattered showers Monday morning, with even a few breaks of sun possible during the afternoon. However, showers will continue during the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The same low will bring more showers Tuesday and Wednesday. New York and Vermont will get 1 to 2 inches of rain, but 3 or more inches is possible in New Hampshire.

The low will finally start it’s departure on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but showers are still expected. It will be quite chilly, with highs mainly in the 40s. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Friday is looking better, with partly sunny skies, but a few showers may pop up.

At this point, the weekend is looking pretty good. Saturday will be partly sunny, though once again, a few showers are possible. It will finally warm up, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be dry and pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s.

