Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Michigan to join forces

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership for one of the state’s largest insurers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. The private insurance company is affiliating with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Blue Cross leadership in Vermont says if approved, the partnership will give access to the resources and technology of a big insurer without leaving Vermont.

Eventually, members will be able to access apps aimed at health and wellness, and providers will be able to access and share data more easily.

Blue Cross says there will be no layoffs here.

“We’re going to be under the same name, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont. We’re going to be continued to be located here in Berlin. Our workforce will stay here and our members will have the same benefits,” said Sara Teachout of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.

Financial regulators need to give the affiliation the greenlight.

A decision will be made in the next four months.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.