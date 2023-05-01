Burlington shooting victim remains hospitalized

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man found shot in downtown Burlington on Saturday remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Burlington police gave the update on the victim’s condition on Monday, but provided no other new details.

Over the weekend, investigators said a man in his 40s was found lying on the sidewalk near Church and Main streets at about 11:45 a.m. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police said they believed the man was shot inside a nearby apartment.

He was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests and they didn’t release any information on any possible suspects.

This is the second shooting incident the Burlington Police Department has recorded in 2023.

