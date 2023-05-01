Burlington shop collecting used bicycles for bike swap

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A 35-year-old bike swap has pedaled its way back to Burlington after a COVID hiatus.

The Skirack is collecting used bicycles all week, accepting bikes in good condition from reputable brands.

The goal of the swap is to get bikes in the hands of people who need them or people interested in getting a handle on the sport.

They expect hundreds of bikes to be delivered and already hit double-digits Monday morning.

Those giving their bikes away say they are excited for the swap to return and are ready for bike season.

“Honestly, this is a sacrifice, I loved this bike. It served me well for many, many years. But I made the transition to an e-bike. I hope it gets more people out there biking instead of just getting rid of old bikes. Hopefully, they are recycled and they’re good for other people,” said Bonnie Mallin of Burlington.

The Skirack will accept e-bike donations on Friday. Click here for all the details on the bike swap.

