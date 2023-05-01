Businesses say ‘I Do’ to busy wedding season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is quickly becoming one of the top wedding destinations in the country. After a pandemic with next to no nuptials, the wedding season is already heating up.

The Mansfield Barn is empty now but come the summer and fall it’ll be transformed for celebrating couples.

“We’re welcoming this year, a little bit calmer. But you know, it was an awesome year,” said owner Grant Allendorf.

Allendorf said they only hosted 3 out of the 28 weddings scheduled for 2020. By 2022, they hosted many of those postponed ceremonies with 45 couples saying I do.

They’re now back to a regular pre-pandemic schedule, booking through 2024. They also run a DJ company that did over 300 weddings in 2022.

“They’re booking far in advance now, you know, they’re booking a year, year and a half, two years in advance where last year there was definitely a shortage of vendors,” said Allendorf.

When it comes to the celebration itself, COVID forced couples to think about what’s really important to them, something that’s sticking around now.

“For some couples that means doubling down on this being a community affair, and they want to celebrate with 150 of their closest friends and family. For a lot of other couples, the pandemic kind of brought to light that they didn’t have to have a big wedding if they didn’t want to or if that wasn’t true to them,” said Tricia Cunniff.

Tricia Cunniff runs Vermontweddings.com, a website connecting couples to vendors in the state.

She said big events are still popular but have anecdotally seen an increase in elopements and micro-weddings.

“I think you’re seeing a lot of couples choose to have a smaller celebration, but not necessarily a smaller budget,” said Cunniff.

And what’s a wedding without a dress?

Needleman’s in South Burlington operates differently now, taking a pandemic adaptation and making it permanent.

“Everything is an appointment based there’s no more four brides at a time. It’s a one-on-one appointment and they are made probably three weeks ahead of time,” said Mark Needleman.

Co-owner Mark Needleman says they prefer this model because brides get more focused attention, and it hasn’t changed their sales. They too experienced a banner year in 2022, with business up 30%.

The pandemic hasn’t just changed the industry, Needleman said he’s noticed a change in dress style too as more outdoor weddings dictate the style of dress.

“Not as many as the chapel train, the long chapel Princess Di train. That’s all really really taken a big change. We saw a little bit pre-COVID But really after COVID was in with the different restrictions. It’s really taken off and it’s sort of stayed there,” said Needleman.

Wedding season isn’t the only thing coming up. Vendors across the board say they’re busy preparing for and booking appointments for prom season too.

