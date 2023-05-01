Celebrating All Species Day in Montpelier

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER Vt (WCAX) - A well known tradition that’s been happening since 1989 has returned to Montpelier.

The non-profit organization All Together Now gathers every year in a celebration called All Species day. It’s all about honoring the awakening of spring. Everyone is invited to come dressed as their favorite species. Drumming and dancing from several different cultures were incorporated into the day. The event attracts hundreds of people from all over Vermont looking to connect with the earth.

“Different water creatures, and tree creatures. Seeing people embody these beings kind of inspires my wanting to connect and learn about and feel connected to beings like that,” said participant Emily Wasem.

The celebration is followed by a parade that goes through the city.

