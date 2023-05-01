Councilors pitch plan to allow camping in Burlington city parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some city councilors are looking to expand areas where it’s legal to camp in Burlington to meet the area’s homeless crisis. It comes as the state moves closer to potentially ending the homeless hotel program, which could leave hundreds of people in need of housing.

This is a conversation that has been going on for well over a year. Right now, camping is not permitted in the city aside from North Beach. However, if people set up camp at a spot that’s not a park, not posted as no camping and is city-owned, Burlington has agreed to allow it based on whether it meets health and safety standards.

But some members of the City Council say this is not enough.

“It’s hard to find a place. Once you do find a place, generally you end up getting kicked out,” said a person who is homeless and currently staying behind Memorial Auditorium.

He says people come to Burlington because it’s where the resources are.

“Most of us don’t want to be in this situation,” he said. “It’s not a choice where we are saying this is our preferred place to live, it’s out of desperation and not having a clear way out.”

With shelters and other housing-- like the new pod community-- full, many turn to camping outdoors.

Camping is prohibited in public parks, but Progressive Burlington City Councilor Joe Magee says we need to look at these policies again and delineate space where people can camp, possibly including city parks.

“Policies that acknowledge that we don’t have shelter capacity for anybody, so if the shelters are full, we have a hands-off approach that if there’s nowhere else for you to go, you can camp here for the night,” Magee said.

Democrat Ben Traverse disagrees with the possibility of allowing camping in public parks. However, he believes in the short term, the current policy needs to be followed which does not specifically prohibit camping on other city-owned land. He says people need to be able to enjoy their spaces in the neighborhoods.

“I’m hopeful that we can avoid some of the other community concerns that we saw last summer around those encampments being in places that were not allowing people to fully enjoy our public places,” Traverse said.

The City Council on Monday night will look at preliminary suggestions from the city attorney about the proposed plan. However, there will be no decisions Monday on any updates to the sheltering on public land policy.

The City Council is also expected to take up the mayor’s plan to add a new position in the police department. The mayor unveiled the position in his State of the City address earlier this month. This would be a civilian in the police department leadership to oversee all the alternative policing methods put into place in the last two years and oversee the new crisis response team.

Progressives are not happy this position is within the police department. Magee said he will vote against it.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.